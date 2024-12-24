Charles County Man Pointed Gun At School Bus Carrying With Children: Sheriff

Richard William Ellis, 47, is facing more than a dozen charges following a scary incident that led to a lengthy investigation, and ultimately his arrest.

Authorities say the incident happened Sept. 20 as a Piccowaxen Middle School bus was dropping off students.

Officers from the sheriff's office launched an investigation and presented the case to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, which secured a circuit court arrest warrant for Ellis on Friday, Dec. 20.

Three days later, on Dec. 23, members of the Judicial Services Division attempted to arrest Ellis at his home, but he wasn’t there, though later that day, Ellis turned himself in at the sheriff's District 1 station, officials said.

Specifically, Ellis was charged with:

16 counts of first-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Other related offenses.

He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

