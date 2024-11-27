Charles County Launches 'Drive Sober' Campaign With Free Uber Rides, Holiday Safety Push

Running from Nov. 25, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025, the program offers holiday revelers an extra incentive to avoid drinking and driving: free or discounted Uber rides.

On Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 27), from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next morning, and again on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), drivers aged 21 and over can use a special Uber code—available on the SAO’s official “Drive Sober” webpage—for up to $15 off rides in Charles County. Supplies are limited, so early planning is encouraged.

The initiative also includes rideshare gift cards, nonalcoholic drink vouchers, and keychain breathalyzers, available through participating local outlets.

“This holiday season, we want to remind everyone: Drive Sober. Make it home for the holidays,” said State’s Attorney Tony Covington, whose message will also appear on a new billboard as part of the campaign.

Drunk driving remains a leading cause of roadway fatalities, particularly during the holidays. The SAO hopes its proactive approach will help prevent accidents and save lives.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.