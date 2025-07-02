Charles County Couple Stole $36K From Nonprofit Helping Blind, Deaf, Veterans: Sheriff

Melissa Funkhouser, 40, and her husband, Ronald Funkhouser, 43, both of Ridge, schemed for a year to siphon more than $36,000 from Lions Camp Merrick in Nanjemoy, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, July 2.

The camp is a nonprofit organization that serves the blind, deaf, diabetic, and veterans with PTSD.

Melissa Funkhouser was hired in May 2023 after volunteering with the organization and had sole access to the nonprofit’s debit card, officials said.

Ronald, listed as a volunteer, helped with the scam, detectives said.

An internal audit flagged a suspicious $6,233.28 transaction to the St. Mary’s County Treasurer, which sparked a criminal probe by the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

That investigation uncovered 70 unauthorized purchases made between May 2023 and May 2024 totaling nearly $40,000.

According to investigators, the Funkhousers used the nonprofit’s funds to pay for car and insurance bills, property taxes, utilities, cell phones, ATM withdrawals, and other personal expenses.

On June 20, a Charles County Grand Jury indicted the couple on multiple charges, including credit card fraud and identity theft.

The nonprofit has since replaced its financial team and fully accounted for the stolen funds, the sheriff’s office said, noting that the current president of the organization "provided full cooperation during the investigation."

