Brazen Thieves Hit Waldorf Store Twice In One Day, Caught With $20K Haul In Flashy SUV: Sheriff

Two Maryland suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of fragrances from a department store in Waldorf — then coming back for more the very same day, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The luxury crime spree came to a crashing halt after officers say the pair stuffed the stolen goods into a bright electric blue Range Rover and parked it at a nearby restaurant before going inside.

Patrol officers were called to the restaurant's parking lot on Saturday, May 10, after store loss prevention spotted the suspects, later identified as Robert Lee Pettigrew, 52, of Brandywine, and Zatay Ejasia Owens, 26, of Bowie, loading merchandise into the flashy SUV, police said.

When officers arrived, they say they found both suspects sitting inside the restaurant. Pettigrew tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested, according to investigators.

Officers say they recovered nearly $3,000 in stolen fragrances, along with more stolen merchandise, from the SUV at the scene.

Detectives later searched the Range Rover and found about $20,000 more in fragrances and clothing they believed were stolen in other thefts, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Pettigrew and Owens were charged with theft and shoplifting, police said. They were released the next day on personal recognizance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing.

