Bathroom Bust: Student Selling Pot Kicks Cop While Trying To Escape At Thomas Stone HS: Sheriff

It all went down shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 16, at 12:09 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. After getting reports of a student slinging marijuana in a bathroom, a school administrator and resource officer swooped in to investigate.

They found the student holding 28 grams of cannabis, but the situation quickly went sideways when the student, already in the administrator’s office, bolted for the door.

A struggle broke out with the administrator, and when the SRO attempted to intervene, the student kicked the officer, police said.

The teen now faces a laundry list of consequences, including assault (juvenile offense report) and possession of cannabis (civil citation).

On top of that, the student will face disciplinary action under the school system’s Student Code of Conduct.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.