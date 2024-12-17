Overcast 54°

Bathroom Bust: Student Selling Pot Kicks Cop While Trying To Escape At Thomas Stone HS: Sheriff

A high school bathroom turned into a bad business deal for one student after getting busted for selling weed, then kicking a cop while trying to make a run for it, officials said.

 Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office
 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
It all went down shortly after noon on Monday, Dec. 16, at 12:09 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf. After getting reports of a student slinging marijuana in a bathroom, a school administrator and resource officer swooped in to investigate.

They found the student holding 28 grams of cannabis, but the situation quickly went sideways when the student, already in the administrator’s office, bolted for the door. 

A struggle broke out with the administrator, and when the SRO attempted to intervene, the student kicked the officer, police said.

The teen now faces a laundry list of consequences, including assault (juvenile offense report) and possession of cannabis (civil citation).

On top of that, the student will face disciplinary action under the school system’s Student Code of Conduct.

