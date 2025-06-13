Baby Shower Turns Violent As Indian Head Woman Rams Guests With Car In Waldorf: Sheriff

Robin Lessette Alexander, 53, of Indian Head, was arrested after a wild scene in Waldorf, where she is accused of striking several people with her vehicle after an argument, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, in the 1300 block of Smallwood Drive West.

Investigators said Alexander was attending a baby shower when she got into a heated argument with another woman at the event. The fight spilled into the parking lot.

That’s when Alexander allegedly got into her vehicle and “intentionally drove toward the woman and two other people, striking the woman and another person," officials said.

She then reportedly sped up and drove into another parked car with a kid inside, the sheriff's office said. The child was uninjured.

But it didn’t end there.

According to police, Alexander “circled the lot and returned; this time, she intentionally rammed the woman’s car.”

Several people stepped in to stop her, ultimately slashing her tires to disable the vehicle before deputies arrived to intervene.

One person was hospitalized with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Two others were treated by paramedics on the scene.

Alexander was also taken to a hospital, then released and charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and two counts of destruction of property.

On Sunday, June 2, a judge released her on electronic monitoring from the Charles County Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waldorf and receive free news updates.