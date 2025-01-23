$10 Scratch-Off Turns $100K Lottery Win For Charles County Couple

The lucky couple, one an office worker and the other a delivery driver, are no strangers to Maryland Lottery wins.

They regularly buy scratch-offs and have previously cashed in on some nice Pick 4 prizes. But this time, their luck hit a whole new level and they danced their way to the bank with a six-figure prize.

“We decided to get a ticket while we were there,” the wife said, describing their recent stop at Korner Liquors in Waldorf to cash in some smaller winnings.

Her husband pointed out the Mega Bucks game and convinced her that $10 was worth a shot at $100,000.

The ticket sat untouched for three days as life got busy.

“It wasn’t intentional,” they explained. “We just forgot about it," but when they finally scratched it off, the moment left them speechless.

“When we saw the $100,000, we just looked at each other, didn’t say a word,” they recalled. But that silence quickly gave way to joy.

After double- and triple-checking their ticket using the Lottery app, the couple broke into several minutes of jumping and dancing. “I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” one of them joked.

Their ticket is the second $100,000 top-prize winner in the Mega Bucks game since its November launch.

Seven more remain, along with eight $50,000 second-tier prizes and 24 $10,000 winners still up for grabs.

The owners of Korner Liquors at 3120 Old Washington Road can also celebrate a $1,000 Lottery bonus for selling the big-winning ticket.

