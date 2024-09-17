Suspicious Person Walking Halls Of Urbana High School Assaulted Staff Member, Sheriff Says

At approximately 11 a.m. on Sept. 17, a questionable man entered Urbana High School through an exterior door, and was walking the halls until a staff member spotted him and attempted to take him outside of the building.

As the staffer was closing the door behind the man, investigators say that he was assaulted, at which point the suspect fled the campus.

No other students or other staff members were harmed by the man.

The situation was then probed by the School Resource Officer assigned to the school as they attempt to track down the suspicious man, who was caught on camera.

Following the incident, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office beefed up security through the rest of the day on Tuesday afternoon, through dismissal.

It remains under investigation as investigators attempt to identify and locate the wanted suspect.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

