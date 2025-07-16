Overcast 79°

Overturned Tractor-Trailer Snarls I-270 Traffic During Maryland Commute (Photos)

An overturned tractor-trailer on I-270 caused chaos for some drivers during the Wednesday morning commute in Maryland, officials say.

The scene of the I-270 crash in Montgomery County.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
 Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Photo Credit: Twitter/@mcfrsPIO
Zak Failla
At approximately 6:40 a.m. on July 16, first responders were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Urbana in the area of Dr. Perry Road, where there was a reported crash involving the overturned truck.

Several lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene on Wednesday morning. 

At least one person was injured. 

As of 10:45 a.m., the incident was contained to the right shoulder on I-270, with all lanes reopened, though officials say that delays continued beginning at MD-121.

Details of the crash were not released.

