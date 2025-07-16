Overturned Tractor-Trailer Snarls I-270 Traffic During Maryland Commute (Photos)

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on July 16, first responders were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Urbana in the area of Dr. Perry Road, where there was a reported crash involving the overturned truck.

Several lanes were blocked while crews worked to clear the scene on Wednesday morning.

At least one person was injured.

As of 10:45 a.m., the incident was contained to the right shoulder on I-270, with all lanes reopened, though officials say that delays continued beginning at MD-121.

Details of the crash were not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Urbana and receive free news updates.