The road back to the field will be an arduous one for the 16-year-old from Frederick County, who was the victim of gun violence after being shot in the chest during an event at the Urban Green Apartments in Urbana on Friday, Aug. 9.

Now the community is rallying around Lancaster and his family as the "vibrant and determined young man," as his family described him, faces an uphill climb to recover from his injuries.

"Since that day, Chase has been in the care of the dedicated team at a local trauma center, fighting for his life with the same strength and determination that has always defined him," they said.

"Chase has never been one to give up, and neither will we."

Following the shooting, #ChaseStrong has become a popular hashtag around the community as they continue to share a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $12,000 in just days.

"I know the Lancaster family personally. Kyle (my husband) even longer than i have," one well-wisher wrote.

"Chase, the young man under care, has had food sensitivity and restrictions even as a super healthy boy. Imagine now needing to fight and recover from this."

"Let’s rally together and show the Lancaster Family that they are not alone in this fight," organizers wrote. "Together, we are #ChaseStrong."

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

Thanks for cheering Chase on as his body continues to make progress in the right direction," Alex Lancaster posted in an update on social media. "Thank you for caring.

"#ChaseStrong!"

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Urbana and receive free news updates.