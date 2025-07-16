Mostly Cloudy 84°

2 Airlifted After Pickup Truck Crash In Urbana With 9 People On Board: Sheriff

Two people were airlifted to area trauma centers after a violent crash sent them flying from the back of a fully-loaded pickup truck in Maryland, authorities say.

Maryland State Police helicopter

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, in the area of Shaffers Mill Drive and Carriage Hill Road in Urbana, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived to find a 1995 Ford F-150 that had been carrying nine people — four in the cab and five unsecured in the bed.

Two victims suffered critical injuries and were flown out by medevac helicopter to a nearby trauma center. Both are expected to survive, officials said on Wednesday.

The driver was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where deputies executed a search warrant for a blood sample to determine if alcohol was involved.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

