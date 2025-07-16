2 Airlifted After Pickup Truck Crash In Urbana With 9 People On Board: Sheriff

The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, in the area of Shaffers Mill Drive and Carriage Hill Road in Urbana, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived to find a 1995 Ford F-150 that had been carrying nine people — four in the cab and five unsecured in the bed.

Two victims suffered critical injuries and were flown out by medevac helicopter to a nearby trauma center. Both are expected to survive, officials said on Wednesday.

The driver was transported to Meritus Medical Center, where deputies executed a search warrant for a blood sample to determine if alcohol was involved.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday morning. The crash remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Urbana and receive free news updates.