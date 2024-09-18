Largo resident Jeanette Benthall has been identified as the person who was involved in a fatal crash last week.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, the officer and Benthall collided in the intersection of Campus Way and Joyceton Drive in Upper Marlboro.

Both were taken to area hospitals, Benthall died from her injuries days after the crash. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation as detectives work to collect video evidence from the area and continue speaking to witnesses.

