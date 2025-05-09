District resident Wayne Blake, 24, has been arrested following a lengthy investigation into Moore's death in Northwest DC late last year.

According to police, officers were called at around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2024, to a home in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, where they found the 1-year-old suffering from critical injuries.

Moore was rushed to the Children's National Hospital by DC Fire and EMS personnel, where the Upper Marlboro resident would later be pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, and it was ruled a homicide.

Police say that the investigation found that the incident was "domestic in nature."

Specifically, Blake was charged with first-degree murder — felony murder and cruelty to children.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.