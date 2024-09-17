Upper Marlboro Woman Pointed Gun At Driver Near Child During Bout Of Road Rage: State Police

Erin Cousar, 37, was identified as the gun-wielding woman in a white BMW SUV who broke out a weapon during an altercation with another driver following an investigation into an incident in Forestville.

Investigators say that on Thursday, Sept. 11, troopers responded to a reported road-rage incident where Cousar allegedly pointed a weapon at another driver on Route 5 and Surratts Road while her victim's child was inside the car.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to locate the BMW at Cousar's residence, where they recovered two loaded handguns from the vehicle.

According to police, during a subsequent interview later that day, Cousar attempted to destroy evidence by smashing her cell phone.

Cousar was arrested at her Upper Marlboro home and charged with two counts of first-degree felony assault, along with misdemeanor assault and firearm offenses.

She was granted private home detention after being held without bond.

