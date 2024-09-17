Overcast 69°

Upper Marlboro Woman Pointed Gun At Driver Near Child During Bout Of Road Rage: State Police

A road-raging woman who pointed a gun at a woman with a child in the car and later attempted to destroy evidence while being interviewed by investigators is facing charges in Prince George's County, state police say.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police via Facebook
Erin Cousar, 37, was identified as the gun-wielding woman in a white BMW SUV who broke out a weapon during an altercation with another driver following an investigation into an incident in Forestville.

Investigators say that on Thursday, Sept. 11, troopers responded to a reported road-rage incident where Cousar allegedly pointed a weapon at another driver on Route 5 and Surratts Road while her victim's child was inside the car.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to locate the BMW at Cousar's residence, where they recovered two loaded handguns from the vehicle.

According to police, during a subsequent interview later that day, Cousar attempted to destroy evidence by smashing her cell phone.

Cousar was arrested at her Upper Marlboro home and charged with two counts of first-degree felony assault, along with misdemeanor assault and firearm offenses. 

She was granted private home detention after being held without bond.

