Upper Marlboro Man Killed Crossing Road In Hit-Run Crash: Driver Sought, Police Say

Leroy Wedge, 43, of Upper Marlboro, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle that fled the area on Saturday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers were called to the eastbound lanes of Maryland Route 202 near Wood Branch Court around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, where Wedge had reportedly been trying to cross the road when he was hit.

Police say the striking vehicle, believed to be a 2012–2014 GMC Terrain or Chevrolet Equinox, sped off after the crash.

Wedge was found in the roadway and declared dead by first responders, according to police.

The road remained closed for more than three hours while investigators worked the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Maryland State Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.