Richmond was a mother, a cheerleader, a fighter, and above all, the heartbeat of every room she entered—especially the Robins Center, where she proudly cheered on her son, DeLonnie Hunt, during his years as a standout guard for the University of Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team.

Melissa passed away unexpectedly this week, leaving behind a deep well of grief among her family, friends, and the Richmond basketball community.

“My mother has been sick since I was 6 years old,” wrote her son, in a tribute on a GoFundMe created to support her funeral. “I am now 23, and although I was aware of her situation, I would’ve never thought I’d be in a situation to say goodbye this early to the most important person in my life.”

Even in her hardest moments, Melissa showed up. Always, her family says.

She raised her son as a single mother in Upper Marlboro, dedicating herself to his future with an unmatched energy and devotion that never wavered—despite her ongoing health battles.

That commitment paid off in powerful, visible ways.

Hunt recently graduated college—earning his degree from the University of Richmond this May—but he also made a name for himself on the court, serving as a two-time team captain and leader for the Spiders.

Behind every one of his successes stood Richmond.

“She wasn’t just my parent—she was my best friend, my greatest supporter, the heart of our family, and my superhero,” Hunt said.

"My mom had a kind soul, a giving spirit, and always found a way to lift others up and light up the room, even in her hardest moments."

Her pride in him was unmistakable.

For two years, Melissa rarely missed a Spiders game, often becoming the loudest and most passionate fan in the building.

Her presence was so consistent, so joyous, so deeply felt, that she was known affectionately as “THE team mom.”

“Melissa was the heart of the Spiders cheering section,” the Richmond Spiders men’s basketball team wrote in a tribute. “The Robins Center won’t be the same without her.”

Melissa’s generosity wasn’t confined to her son. She touched everyone around her—with encouragement, strength, and fierce love. Even in her quietest moments, friends say she lifted others up.

“Sometimes in life, you meet very special people,” wrote Auria Aguilar, the mother of DeLonnie’s girlfriend. “Melissa raised her son by herself and was his number one fan—always encouraging him to excel in sports and academics. She never missed any game!”

Her loss is immense—but so too is her legacy.

A fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses and honor Melissa’s life has raised more than $13,000 so far, with more than 150 people donating to support Hunt and his grandmother as they prepare to say goodbye.

“Now, in our time of grief, I’m hoping to give her the farewell she truly deserves by surrounding her with the ones she touched and sending her off the right way,” Hunt wrote.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Melissa Richmond gave everything she had to others—and somehow still found more to give. She was the kind of mother, friend, and fan who made the world brighter just by showing up.

"Ms. Melissa was my second mom," Hunt's girlfriend said. "I am organizing this GoFundMe for Delonnie and his grandma. All donations will be going directly towards them."

