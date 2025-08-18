Overcast 68°

Tammy Lynn Edwards Killed By Stray Tire On I-495 In Maryland

A 59-year-old District woman was killed when a tire flew off a pickup truck and smashed into her SUV on the Beltway, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded at about 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, to I-495 near Medical Center Drive in Largo, according to investigators.

The victim was identified as Tammy Lynn Edwards, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the rear driver-side tire of a Dodge Ram 1500 separated while it was traveling northbound. The tire bounced into the southbound lanes and struck a Lexus NX200t.

The Lexus then slammed into a concrete barrier and guardrail. Edwards, who was inside the Lexus, did not survive the crash.

The occupants of the pickup reported no injuries, state police said.

A Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. Road closures were managed by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

