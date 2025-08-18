Troopers responded at about 1:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, to I-495 near Medical Center Drive in Largo, according to investigators.

The victim was identified as Tammy Lynn Edwards, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the rear driver-side tire of a Dodge Ram 1500 separated while it was traveling northbound. The tire bounced into the southbound lanes and struck a Lexus NX200t.

The Lexus then slammed into a concrete barrier and guardrail. Edwards, who was inside the Lexus, did not survive the crash.

The occupants of the pickup reported no injuries, state police said.

A Maryland State Police Crash Team is handling the investigation. Road closures were managed by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

