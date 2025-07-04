Cpl. Tonya Renee Proctor, a 21-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, died late last month at Southern Maryland Hospital, according to her obituary.

She was 57.

PGPD confirmed Proctor’s death in a statement, saying the longtime officer had dedicated her life to service since joining the department in 2004.

“Corporal Proctor began her career in patrol at Bowie District II and had multiple assignments during her tenure, to include District II Investigations, the Fusion Center and the Joint Analysis Intelligence Center,” the department said. “Her final assignment was with the Internal Affairs Division where she transferred to in 2021.”

In addition to her duties on the force, Proctor was an active member of FOP Lodge 89, serving as the Recording Secretary.

Born on Feb. 21, 1968, Proctor earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grantham University. She married retired firefighter James Michael Proctor in 2002.

The couple shared two daughters and four grandchildren, her obituary says.

“She had many hobbies, traveling with her husband to see her girls and grandchildren, bowling, fishing, and shopping, which she was one of Coach’s biggest customers,” it reads. “She was best known for taking care of her loved ones and getting her crabs fix every chance she could.”

Funeral services for Corporal Proctor will be held Friday, July 11, in Southeast DC. She is scheduled to be buried at National Harmony Memorial Park in Hyattsville.

