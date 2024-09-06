Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

Pedestrian Involved In Crash Killed After Walking Into Traffic: Maryland State Police

A person involved in a crash early on Friday morning was killed in Prince George's County after walking into traffic, Maryland State Police say.

Maryland State Police are investigating the early morning crash in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police are investigating the early morning crash in Prince George's County.

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, troopers were called to the northbound lanes of Crain Highway near Croom Road to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say that the person was involved in a prior crash, and for unknown reasons, walked into a lane of traffic and was struck by a Ford traveling north along the highway.

No details about the pedestrian have been released. The driver was uninjured.

The crash resulted in closures of the northbound lanes of Crain Highway on Friday morning. It remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE