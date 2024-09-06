Pedestrian Involved In Crash Killed After Walking Into Traffic: Maryland State Police

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, troopers were called to the northbound lanes of Crain Highway near Croom Road to investigate a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say that the person was involved in a prior crash, and for unknown reasons, walked into a lane of traffic and was struck by a Ford traveling north along the highway.

No details about the pedestrian have been released. The driver was uninjured.

The crash resulted in closures of the northbound lanes of Crain Highway on Friday morning. It remains under investigation.

