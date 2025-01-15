Pedestrian From Upper Marlboro Killed Crossing Busy Maryland Intersection, State Police Say

Maryland State Police identified the victim as Gwendolyn Mack, who was struck shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of Landover Road and McCormick Drive in Landover.

Investigators say Mack was attempting to cross the intersection when she was struck by a black Dodge Challenger traveling in far lane.

The driver, Derek Durham, Jr., 28, also of Upper Marlboro, remained at the scene and was not injured. An additional occupant in the car was also unharmed, police said.

Mack was rushed to Capital Regional Hospital but was later pronounced dead, authorities reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the scene, and the department’s Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward and contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

The investigation is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.