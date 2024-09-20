One Killed In Midday Upper Marlboro Shooting Near Busy Restaurant, Police Say (Developing)

Officers were called at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 to the area of the 1000 block of Largo Center Drive, where there was a reported shooting that left one person down with critical injuries in Upper Marlboro.

The incident reportedly happened at an Applebee's location in the area.

According to officials, members of the Prince George's County Police Department were met in the middle of an area roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

It is believed to be a targeted incident, and is not a random crime, investigators said.

No details about the victim, possible suspect, or motive has been released by the police.

The investigation into the shooting led to lane closures on Medical Center Drive from Largo Center Drive and ending at Landover Road.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.