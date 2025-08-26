Partly Cloudy 80°

SHARE

Murder Suspect Spotted Skulking In Newly Released PG County Police Video (Watch)

Police have released new video of a suspect wanted in the 2023 murder of a man in Maryland as they renew their call for help from the public.

The man wanted for murder in Prince George's County.

The man wanted for murder in Prince George's County.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
The man wanted for murder in Prince George's County.

The man wanted for murder in Prince George's County.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by the Prince George's County Police Department as they continue their manhunt for the person responsible for killing 33-year-old Chuck Deonte Jenkins, who had no fixed address, two years ago.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2023, to the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they found Jenkins outside suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the video — which can be viewed here — the suspect is seen walking toward the location of the incident.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the fatal shooting.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the case as of Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE