Murder Suspect Spotted Skulking In Newly Released PG County Police Video (Watch)

An alert was issued by the Prince George's County Police Department as they continue their manhunt for the person responsible for killing 33-year-old Chuck Deonte Jenkins, who had no fixed address, two years ago.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2023, to the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway to conduct a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they found Jenkins outside suffering from traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the video — which can be viewed here — the suspect is seen walking toward the location of the incident.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the fatal shooting.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive in the case as of Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

