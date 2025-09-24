Marshall Milam II is being remembered as "devoted husband, father, brother, son, and friend" following the car accident on Thursday, Sept. 18 that left his family reeling.

"My brother was more than family, he was a constant source of love, laughter, and strength," Nate Milam posted on Facebook. "He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a man who gave so much of himself to everyone around him."

"His loss leaves a void that words can never truly capture."

Milam, 59, was hired by the Prince George's County Fire Department in 1989 before retiring in 2006. He was initially assigned to Station 33 and finished at Station 29.

"He will be remembered as a professional and courageous firefighter," according to the Prince George's County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association. "His great smile, easygoing personality and sense of humor will never be forgotten."

Loved ones said that Milam "had a gift for making people laugh, for showing up when you needed him most, and for spreading love everywhere he went. His warmth and kindness left a lasting mark on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

But his greatest accomplishment — his children, according to his loved ones.

"Above all else, Marshall was a proud father. His children, now in college and high school, were his greatest joy and motivation," organizers of a GoFundMe set up following his death wrote. "He worked hard, sacrificed much, and poured his heart into ensuring their future would be bright."

Kristina Milam also took to social media to post a touching tribute to her late brother, who she described as "a loving husband, devoted father, cherished brother, and a light to all who knew him."

"As we take these next steps together in the midst of such profound grief, we kindly ask for your patience, compassion, and respect for the family’s privacy. Your love, prayers, and support mean so much to us during this time."

A fundraiser set up on behalf of the family can be found here.

"In the midst of this tragedy, we have also been faced with the difficult reality that no life insurance policy has been found," organizers wrote. "As you can imagine, this has placed an overwhelming financial burden on the family at a time when we simply want to focus on honoring Marshall’s life and caring for his wife and children."

"Your support, whether through a donation, a share, or simply keeping our family in your prayers, means more than words can express," Kristina Milam wrote. "Together, we can help carry Marshall’s love forward through his children and ensure his legacy lives on in the future he dreamed for them."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.