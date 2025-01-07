Donna Fowble, 35, of Aquasco, was killed in a tragic two-car crash Friday night, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. on Jan. 3 to the 23900 block of Aquasco Road, where the crash was reported, officials said.

Fowble, who was driving northbound down the roadway, collided with a southbound vehicle, police said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries hours later.

The second driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash days later.

According to her obituary, Fowble was raised in Owings and graduated from Northern High School in 2007 before heading to St. Andrews Presbyterian College in North Carolina.

Her family says that she had a passion for animals, was a 4-H All Star, and worked as an animal control officer for Prince George's County.

"Donna was a thrill seeker and a very adventurous and outgoing person," her obit states. "She loved deer hunting, hiking, riding horses, all animals great and small, knitting, and arts and crafts."

One well-wisher said that Fowble "had the most incredible spirit, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I enjoyed seeing her animal posts on Facebook."

Another added, "watching Donna grow into her strong unique self was a privilege that includes Lucky Dogs 4-H Club, dog shows, horse shows, Horse Science Camp, Riverview horse camps, jousting, off to college, her career, growing her farm, the list goes on."

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

