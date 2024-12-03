District Man Accused Of Killing Maryland Anti-Gun, Mental Health Advocate In Largo: Police

Terrelle Bailey, 35, a DC resident, faces charges in the death of the Upper Marlboro native and co-founder of the nonprofit "Stay Solid For Mental Health," which advocates against gun violence.

The tragedy unfolded after an argument between McDonald and Bailey inside a restaurant escalated into a deadly encounter outside the establishment.

The shooting was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, in the 9600 block of Lottsford Court in Largo.

Bailey has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, among other related offenses, and remains held at the Department of Corrections awaiting his next court appearance.

McDonald’s nonprofit released an emotional statement mourning the loss of their founder, describing him as “a cherished leader, advocate, and pillar of our community.”

"Neal’s passion for creating a safer, more compassionate world will forever leave an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him," they wrote. "His loss is a monumental one, not only to his family and friends but also to the many individuals and communities who benefited from his tireless efforts."

"As we grapple with this devastating loss, we ask for privacy to mourn and reflect," they added.

"Neal’s legacy will continue to inspire us to pursue his vision—a world where every person can thrive, free of violence, and supported in their journey toward mental wellness."

