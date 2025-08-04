Demetrius Moore, 41, of Largo, was found shot to death outside on Friday afternoon, August 1, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers were called around 4:45 p.m. to the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive, where they found Moore suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives are now trying to determine a motive and identify the shooter or shooters.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

