Deadly Attack At Hands Of Complete Stranger Kills Man, 43, In Upper Marlboro: Cops

William Tebo, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 43-year-old Tyrone Hager, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a reported fight in the 11000 block of Croom Road.

When officers arrived, they found Hager inside a vehicle suffering from multiple stab wounds, officials say.

The Upper Marlboro resident was rushed to a hospital, where he died a short time later.

Detectives quickly identified Tebo as the suspect. He was located and arrested shortly after the murder.

Investigators believe Tebo stabbed Hager during a dispute, though they do not believe the two men knew each other prior to the incident.

Tebo remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections on murder and other charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.