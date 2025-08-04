Brendan Anthony Morris, 25, of Upper Marlboro, was caught with cocaine, Suboxone, and a stolen vehicle during an investigation in Maryland, officials said.

A deputy was dispatched late last month to a southbound stretch of Southern Maryland Boulevard at Route 260 in Dunkirk for a report of a stolen car, according to a sheriff’s office report released Monday, Aug. 4.

Deputies tracked the vehicle to the Walmart parking lot in Dunkirk and made contact with Morris, authorities said.

"An investigation revealed Morris was wanted on an open warrant through Prince George’s County and was in possession of a stolen vehicle," the sheriff’s office said.

A search turned up a “plastic tie-off containing approximately 10 grams of suspected cocaine and six Suboxone strips,” according to the report.

Morris was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He is facing the following charges, according to the sheriff’s office:

CDS: Possession of not cannabis;

Theft of $25,000 to under $100,000;

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle;

Failure to return a rented vehicle.

No details about Morris' next court date have been released by the sheriff's office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.