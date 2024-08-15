Biden, Harris Make Stop At Prince George's Community College For WH Event As Election Nears

The pair were at the Prince George's Community College in Largo on Aug. 15 to "deliver remarks on the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people," a key talking point in Harris' bid to tackle former President Donald Trump in November.

Biden was scheduled to arrive in Prince George's County at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, spoke at 1:30 and were scheduled to head back to the White House before 4 p.m., according to the White House's official schedule.

The appearance in Prince George's County was described as a White House event, not necessarily an official campaign stop for Harris' presidential bid.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is also reportedly planning to attend Thursday's event along with other state officials.

During the "special event," public-facing and student services were temporarily closed until 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Prince George's County Police Department also got in on the fun, serving a special protection detail while the president and presidential-hopeful were in town.

"Today, we are building on our work to lower costs and increase access to affordable prescription drugs," Harris said in a statement released on Thursday, before the event.

"The Biden-Harris Administration has reached agreements with all participating manufacturers to lower prices for the first 10 drugs selected for the Medicare price negotiation program – from those that treat cancer to those that treat diabetes, heart disease, and blood clots.

"Today’s announcement will be life-changing for so many of our loved ones across the nation, and we are not stopping here."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.