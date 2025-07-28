Antone Brooks, of Upper Marlboro, was hit around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 26, while walking in the 9000 block of Central Avenue in the city of Seat Pleasant, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department responded and found Brooks in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died the following day, Sunday, July 27, officials confirmed.

Investigators believe Brooks was struck by two separate vehicles traveling in the eastbound lanes. Neither driver stopped after the crash, police said.

One of the vehicles involved may be a white compact sedan, officials noted.

The fatal collision is now under investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit, which handles all fatal crashes in Seat Pleasant.

