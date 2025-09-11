Overcast 75°

SHARE

Andrea Lomax Arrested After Fiery ER Encounter: Sheriff

A Maryland woman lit up in a hospital emergency room and refused to leave — sparking chaos for members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.”

Andrea Delores Lomax

Andrea Delores Lomax

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Calvert County Sheriff's Office
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Andrea Delores Lomax, 43, made a scene at Calvert Health in Prince Frederick recently, leading to her arrest, but not before she went down swinging.

Hospital staff reported that the Upper Marlboro woman was caught smoking marijuana inside the ER and would not leave when asked, according to officials.

Deputies said Lomax ignored repeated orders and became combative when they placed her under arrest. 

As deputies tried to escort her from the ER to the Calvert County Detention Center, Lomax allegedly spit in a deputy’s face and caused a disturbance to patients and staff.

Lomax was charged with: 

  • Trespassing private property;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Resisting arrest;
  • Disorderly conduct.

Details about her next court appearance were not released by the sheriff's office.

to follow Daily Voice Upper Marlboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE