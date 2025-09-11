Andrea Delores Lomax, 43, made a scene at Calvert Health in Prince Frederick recently, leading to her arrest, but not before she went down swinging.

Hospital staff reported that the Upper Marlboro woman was caught smoking marijuana inside the ER and would not leave when asked, according to officials.

Deputies said Lomax ignored repeated orders and became combative when they placed her under arrest.

As deputies tried to escort her from the ER to the Calvert County Detention Center, Lomax allegedly spit in a deputy’s face and caused a disturbance to patients and staff.

Lomax was charged with:

Trespassing private property;

Second-degree assault;

Resisting arrest;

Disorderly conduct.

Details about her next court appearance were not released by the sheriff's office.

