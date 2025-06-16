Aaron Zavier Jefferson, 33, of Upper Marlboro, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Dequan Clinkscale, of Capitol Heights, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

On Saturday, June 7, at approximately 4:40 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Warfield Drive for the report of an unresponsive man in a parking garage.

When they arrived, police found Clinkscale suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Through “various investigative techniques,” detectives identified Jefferson as the suspect.

The investigation determined that Jefferson shot Clinkscale during an argument, and it was confirmed that the two knew each other before the fatal shooting.

Jefferson is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related offenses.

He is currently being held in Fairfax County, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact PGPD’s Homicide Unit.

