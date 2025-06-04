A Maryland man will spend more than 22 years behind bars for a shocking murder plot straight out of a crime thriller, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Ziyon Thompson, 21, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 22 years and one month in federal prison this week for aiding and abetting the murder of Miguel Soto-Diaz, who flew in from California for a drug meeting that turned deadly, authorities said.

According to the guilty plea, Soto-Diaz traveled to Baltimore on May 7, 2022, to meet with Thompson about a marijuana-growing venture.

The next day, Thompson picked him up from a hotel and took him to a house on Furrow Street, prosecutors said.

There, Thompson tied up, gagged, and duct-taped Soto-Diaz to a chair—then FaceTimed the victim’s son in California to show him the horrifying scene, according to the DOJ.

He then sent a chilling text demanding “200 pounds of marijuana and $50,000” in exchange for Soto-Diaz’s safe return, they added.

“Pap said send the bags and money so he can be ok and he said don’t call the police or he want be coming home,” Thompson texted.

By 7:03 p.m., firefighters were called to the home on Furrow Street for a house fire. Inside, they found Soto-Diaz shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson was charged with using a firearm resulting in death during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, the US Attorney’s Office said.

He will also serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence, according to officials.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.