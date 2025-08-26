Zachary Anthony Campbell, 33, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a minor following an investigation into claims of abuse involving hidden cameras and child porn, according to the DOJ.

According to his guilty plea, Campbell admitted to sexually abusing an 11 year old, and on at least two occasions in October 2023 and February 2024, he recorded a video of himself sexually abusing the victim who appeared to be sleeping.

Prosecutors said that additionally, on five occasions in 2023 and 2024, Campbell placed a hidden camera in a bathroom and recorded videos of the victim in various stages of undressing, which were then saved to his phone.

Court documents also show that Campbell has a history of similar offenses.

When he is sentenced, Campbell faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 60 years in federal prison, followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release.

