Woman Found Dead In Jeep Along I-695 In Baltimore County: State Police

Troopers say the woman’s identity has not yet been confirmed after her body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death on July 27.

The case is being investigated as a death investigation.

Just before 9:45 a.m., officials say a Maryland State Trooper from the Golden Ring Barrack stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler parked on the right shoulder of the outer loop of I-695, west of Perring Parkway.

The trooper approached the vehicle and observed a woman lying in the rear area of the Jeep, according to a statement from MSP. The trooper made multiple attempts to contact the woman who remained unresponsive.

Once they were able to access the inside of the Jeep, emergency medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, officials said.

The investigation brought out members of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, Criminal Enforcement Division, and Forensic Sciences Division, with assistance from the Baltimore County Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack.

The death remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.