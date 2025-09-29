Fair 75°

Woman Found Dead In Baltimore County, Person Of Interest Questioned By Police (Developing)

A woman was found dead in Baltimore County on Monday morning, and a person of interest is being questioned, according to police.

Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department via Facebook
Baltimore County Police said officers were called around 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 29 to the 900 block of Maplehurst Lane in Monkton for reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from trauma-related injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to investigators.

A person of interest has been taken in for questioning. Police stressed there is “no threat to the community” as the investigation continues.

No details about the suspect or woman have been released.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

