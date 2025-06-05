Woman Fatally Struck By School Bus In Baltimore County ID’d: Police

Lisa Hennessey died at the scene after she fell into the roadway and was hit by a 2015 International Bus near Philadelphia Road and Ridge Road in Rossville around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, Baltimore County Police said.

Investigators say that Hennessey was treated at the scene of the crash by first responders, who ultimately pronounced her dead at the scene.

The bus was reportedly en route to pick up students on Wednesday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

Officers responded following reports of a pedestrian crash.

“This crash remains under investigation,” the department said on Thursday, June 5 when they announced her ID.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.