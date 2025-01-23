'We're Bringing The Party:' Baltimore’s Vegan Visionaries Keep The Mushroom Magic Rolling

Husband-and-wife combo Marvin and Aleah Montague, the owners/founders of Meat the Mushroom and, now, Swap Out The Swine are seeking their customers' assistance as they attempt to raise the cash to purchase a food truck and take their life-altering menu across the DMV region.

The couple's companies began first as a manufacturing operation, shipping mushroom-based products to grocery stores and restaurants for the past four years - highlighted by their calling card, the "Shroomacon," a bacon-esque product that has become a fan favorite in Maryland and Virginia.

"We use a King Trumpet mushroom for the bacon, which is not the usual mushroom used in daily recipe," Marvin Montague explained. "A lot of vegan meat alternatives are highly processed, so we wanted to bring something to the community that was healthy.

"You can make our product right int he kitchen, not in the lab."

The Montagues went from manufacturing to restauranteurs, recently kick-starting Swap Out The Swine, a vegan BBQ restaurant that completed a three-month residency and operates what Aleah Montague described as a "ghost kitchen," out of B-More Kitchen, where their mushroom alternatives can be picked up, including products like pulled shrooms, other healthy dishes, and their staple: vegan bacon BLT, made with their original recipe.

"Mushrooms are closer to animals than other plants," the patriarch mused. "I did some experimentations with mushrooms before we started the business.

"They breathe in oxygen and exhale carbon, and their textures are more like animal meat ... So that let me go down the path of mushrooms."

Not only have mushrooms proved a profitable endeavor for the pair, the vegan lifestyle may have saved the life of Marvin Montague, who says he saw remarkable health changes when he began his vegan journey about eight years ago, a time when he had battled asthma and was diagnosed with a heart condition, both of which were aided by the shift in diet.

"Right before I went vegan, I was diagnosed with a heart condition a doctor said would probably have all my lie, and I had asthma all my life," he said.

After going vegan, the entrepreneur said that his heart condition improved, and his asthma went away - though after cheating on his diet and indulging in some pizza (turns out he had dairy allergens), the asthma temporarily came back.

"A lot of people go (vegan) for health regions for the planet, which I did, but also, there was more," Montague said.

"I liked to look into nature for my answers. I asked a simple question: before man discovered fire, before sharp tools, were they eating meat?

"I felt like we were put here to eat plants. Going vegan has helped in a lot of ways."

The Montagues are no stranger to Baltimore residents and the surrounding communities, having appeared on "Shark Tank" to showcase their beloved "bacon" product.

"Before vegan bacon, I was trying to make something that tasted like chicken, so I cut (the mushroom) into cubes, and tried doing some different techniques that people use to cook meats," Marvin Montague shared.

"I tried to cook it up, but it tasted like pork, not chicken. It tasted like bacon to me. So I let my wife and another friend of ours and they both said it tasted like bacon.

"From there, it took off, we started a business, and here we are."

Where they are may be about to charge.

While doing pop-up appearances through the area and hosting their popular "ghost kitchen," the Montagues are now hopeful of sharing their product with the entire region with a new food truck - with a little help from their friends.

"We see it as kind of floating, definitely on weekends, it's an opportunity to go all over the DMV. It will be very fluid," the couple said. "One day we can pop up in a specific location or area, and that's why we want to be on wheels and why we're building a social following."

Now, the pair are hoping that they can raise upwards of $75,000 to make their food truck dream come true, with a deal for those contributing: 120 percent back in credits to use toward carryout for customers.

"It's really about getting healthy meals out to people and giving people healthy alternatives to fast food, so that's why we're crowdfunding to raise funds for our food truck," Aleah Montague said.

"We want to be on wheels and go everywhere and go where the party is, and bring the party when it comes to good food and good vibes."

Swap Out The Swine has several combo appearances scheduled in the coming weeks, when they will popping up, sharing packs of their vegan bacon with some music playing, while "freezing our butts off."

"It's going to be an intense 30 days, and we're offering rewards based on the crowdfunding, so you can spend now and eat healthier later," Marvin Montague said.

"We're all in mentally on that," his wife said. "Down the line we can return to manufacturing as we're trying to get more in restaurants and stores. It's all about feeding the masses."

Their crowdfunding campaign ends on Feb. 20.

"We're going to see a truck next week with great mileage. It's THE truck," the pair gushed. "So the cool thing is that we're right around the food truck season.

"In theory, we could be on the road in April. That's the only missing piece of the puzzle."

Swap Out The Swine is open daily from Wednesday through Saturday, and can accept orders online. They are available on Door Dash and will soon be on GrubHub to pick up or order online.

To donate, contributors can do so here.

