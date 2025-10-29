Watch: Viral TikTok Video Shows Patrol Car Chasing Civilian, Prompting Officer Suspension

Watch the video here:

The video, filmed Tuesday night, shows a marked patrol car speeding through a grassy field and a residential neighborhood, narrowly missing a person on foot before crashing into a fence, according to officials.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the footage “disturbing” and “alarming.”

“This is not how we expect our officers to behave, and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department,” Worley said.

The Baltimore Police Department has opened an internal affairs investigation and is reviewing the officer’s body-worn camera footage, Worley confirmed. The officer’s police powers have been suspended pending the outcome.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott also condemned what he saw in the video.

“The contents of the video are deeply concerning,” Scott said. “The officer in question has been suspended, and the situation is under investigation. This investigation will be thorough, in accordance with all laws and regulations, to ensure proper accountability.”

In a separate statement, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said his office’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit has launched a parallel investigation.

“Our office is deeply concerned by the viral video showing a Baltimore Police Department officer appearing to drive his vehicle toward civilians,” Bates said. “We take all allegations of police misconduct extremely seriously.”

Bates added that his office will not call the officer as a witness in any current or future criminal prosecutions until the investigation is complete.

“We remain committed to ensuring accountability, maintaining the integrity of the justice system, and upholding the confidence of the people of Baltimore in those charged with enforcing the law,” he said.

It is unclear what led up to the confrontation or whether anyone was injured. Both the Baltimore Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office continue to investigate.

