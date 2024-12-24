Watch: Stool Presidente's $60K Christmas Gift Saves Struggling Baltimore Pizza Spot

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports who may be more well known for his viral reviews of pizza joints around the country, had a special holiday treat in his mind after stopping by TinyBrickOven on Light Street in Baltimore for a quick bite.

Known for its New York-style pies, the restaurant - which has struggled to secure a liquor license, according to a good-natured employee who sparked up a conversation with Portnoy - TinyBrickOven was close to closing before the benevolent pizza reviewer pledged $60,000 for their cause.

"What do you need to stay open for a year," Portnoy asked "Will," the fanboy working behind the counter, though the employee was unsure, though Stool Presidente powered on.

"If there was someone super rich right in front of your face who's in the pizza business and by serendipity says 'what do you need to stay open,' you have to give him a figure because then he's going to walk away."

The employee floated a figure to the founder: $60,000.

"Done. Done," Portnoy said without hesitation, much to the delight of employees and customers inside the store who began cheering.

As for the pizza, Portnoy praised the pie - which had to be re-heated due to his hectic schedule - highlighting its dough while digging in outside the store, ultimately giving it a 7.9 out of 10, though the food played second fiddle to the heartfelt holiday gift.

"I'm' going to cry," the employee said once he realized Portnoy wasn't playing and it was about to become a reality. "Listen ... The whole neighborhood wants us to stay open."

On his way out the door, Portnoy was hailed as a hero, with cheers heard echoing even as he walked down the street to what he noted was his illegally parked vehicle.

"This is karma," he mused while walking away. "It was a good time to come in ... (They'll) have it before Christmas. Cost me 60 dimes right there ... I'm a nice mother f----."

Those interested in helping keep TinyBrickOven's doors open can do so here or through a GoFundMe campaign set up here.

