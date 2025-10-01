Watch: Masked Gunmen In Yellow Gloves Open Fire, Kill Man In Baltimore Street Ambush

The Baltimore Police Department shared footage of a deadly shooting last month that claimed the life of Virgil Holland, authorities said.

Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 26, officers from the Western District were called to the 1200 block of West North Avenue, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Holland suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to an area hospital and died the following day, according to police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 1, the department released video of the deadly encounter that shows two men dressed in all black, wearing yellow gloves, getting out of a vehicle and opening fire.

The video can be viewed here.

They then ran back to the vehicle and a getaway driver took off.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or shooting is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers.

