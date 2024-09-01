'Unlawful Exhibition Driving' Events In Baltimore Dismantled Overnight: Maryland State Police

Troopers were busy on Saturday night and Sunday morning in Baltimore, Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties, responding to several locations in the region where up to 200 people gathered in parking lots and attempted to shut down certain intersections.

Police say that they responded to these locations:

10:40 p.m.: 5710 A Wabash Ave. in Baltimore;

11:10 p.m. : 2880-2894 Rolling Road in Windsor Mill;

: 2880-2894 Rolling Road in Windsor Mill; 11:49 p.m .: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave in Baltimore;

.: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave in Baltimore; 12:07 a.m. : 1801 Washington Blvd, in Baltimore;

: 1801 Washington Blvd, in Baltimore; 12:40 a.m. : N. Eutaw at W. North Ave, in Baltimore;

: N. Eutaw at W. North Ave, in Baltimore; 12:34 a.m .: I-195 Park and Ride in Catonsville;

.: I-195 Park and Ride in Catonsville; 1:40 a.m .: 7900 Governor Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie;

.: 7900 Governor Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie; 2:22 a.m. : 12705 Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel;

: 12705 Laurel-Bowie Road in Laurel; 3:25 a.m .: Konterra Drive and Sweitzer Lane in Laurel;

.: Konterra Drive and Sweitzer Lane in Laurel; 3:30 a.m. : I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road in White Marsh;

: I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road in White Marsh; 4:00 a.m.: 812A Oregon Ave. in Linthicum Heights.

Police made seven arrests in total, recovered one stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm, officials said.

Among those charged:

Daniel Linton, 20, of Port Deposit – charged with assault on police, malicious destruction of property, and related traffic offenses;

Sh’Nard Martinez-Eric Pope, 24, of Baltimore, Chase Andrew Cover, 19, of Halethorpe, and Alycia Destiny Cropper, 22, of Middle River were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle;

Christian Thayn Dean , 21, of Columbia, MD – charged with disorderly conduct

, 21, of Columbia, MD – charged with disorderly conduct William Starkey, 21, of Baltimore – charged with disorderly conduct;

Marcellus Cortez Swann, 33, of Baltimore – arrested for DUI and charged criminally for carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Officials said that since June 2024, "the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has focused on investigating and addressing exhibition driving events, known as ‘takeovers’.

"These illegal activities involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public."

