Uncle ID’d In Baltimore I-695 Triple Fatal Crash That Killed Two Young Girls: State Police

Devin Frink, 36, of Baltimore, was officially identified on Wednesday, May 14, as the driver killed alongside his two young passengers in a triple-fatal crash last month in Baltimore County, according to state police.

Police confirmed that Frink was the uncle of one of the girls, but did not release their names in accordance with state law.

The girls have since been identified by the community as Bailee Brooks and Serenity Gross, both 9-year-old third-graders at Lutherville Lab Elementary School in Towson.

The crash happened around 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 5, after a trooper attempted to stop Frink’s Jeep Wrangler on the inner loop of I-695 near Greenspring Avenue, police said.

Frink fled, and the trooper did not pursue, officials said.

About three minutes later, the trooper found the Jeep fully engulfed in flames off the ramp to southbound I-83, police said.

Investigators believe Frink lost control, hit an embankment and a tree, before the Jeep burst into flames, killing all three inside, according to police.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate, with support from the Forensic Sciences Division.

