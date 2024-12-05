Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fuel Spill Cause Major Delays On I-95 In Baltimore Area (Developing)

An alert was issued shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 by the Maryland Department of Transportation cautioning that several southbound lanes on the interstate were closed due to a fuel leak that was reported after a crash in the Baltimore area.

The crash was reported at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, resulting in major delays with traffic detoured off at Keith Avenue.

One driver reported undisclosed injuries.

Details about the crash have not been released. Some lanes reopened later on Thursday morning, though crews were still working to clear the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

More information is expected to be released.

