Tractor-Trailer Crash, Fuel Spill Cause Major Delays On I-95 In Baltimore Area (Developing)

Traffic was temporarily backed up during the morning commute on Thursday morning in Baltimore when a truck fire led to a fuel spill on I-95, shutting down some lanes.

The roadway was temporarily shut down in Baltimore.

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
An alert was issued shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 5 by the Maryland Department of Transportation cautioning that several southbound lanes on the interstate were closed due to a fuel leak that was reported after a crash in the Baltimore area. 

The crash was reported at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, resulting in major delays with traffic detoured off at Keith Avenue.

One driver reported undisclosed injuries.

Details about the crash have not been released. Some lanes reopened later on Thursday morning, though crews were still working to clear the scene as of 10:30 a.m. 

More information is expected to be released.

