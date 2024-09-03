Toyota Recalling 43K Hybrid Vehicles Due To Faulty Tow Hitch Covers

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced a recall of approximately 43,400 Toyota Sequoia Hybrids that may have tow hitch covers that can detach from the bumper and fall into the roadway, causing a hazard for other drivers.

Recalled models include vehicles produced in 2023 and 2024.

"The subject vehicles are equipped with a resin tow hitch cover held in place by molded clips to the rear bumper," according to the NHTSA. "Due to the design of the attachment structure between the tow hitch cover and bumper, there may be insufficient retention of the cover.

"Thus, the hitch cover may separate from the vehicle while driving, and be perceived as a road hazard, potentially increasing the risk of a crash."

Drivers have been instructed to take impacted vehicles to a dealership to have the tow hitch cover replaced and the rear bumper modified for free.

Officials said that anyone with a Toyota affected by the recall will be notified by Saturday, Oct. 19.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Towson and receive free news updates.