Towson Motorcyclist Killed In High-Speed Crash On I-695 In Maryland, Police Say

Jamahl Sutton, 37, died at the scene after his motorcycle slammed into a trailer and then hit a parked vehicle on the shoulder, investigators confirmed Monday, June 23.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, June 22, on the inner loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded after receiving calls about a motorcycle crash.

Police said Sutton was riding at a high rate of speed and tried to pass a Dodge Ram pulling a flatbed trailer when he hit the trailer, lost control, and then struck a parked passenger vehicle on the shoulder.

A passenger in that vehicle was taken to MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital by ambulance. No other injuries were reported.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

