Towson Mall Horror: Maryland Man Charged After Woman Stabbed In Parking Lot, Police Say

Anthony Scott Jr., 33, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 4, after officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 11 a.m. outside Towson Town Center, on Dulaney Valley Road, according to Baltimore County Police.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

The first responder on scene — an MTA officer — confronted the suspect, who police say complied with commands and was taken into custody immediately.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition, officials said Tuesday.

Detectives later charged Scott with attempted first-degree murder, calling the attack domestic-related and emphasizing that it was not a random act.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects and that the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

Scott is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center, authorities confirmed.

