Tobias Cunningham, 50, was gunned down in Baltimore early Sunday morning, May 25, just blocks from downtown, in what his family described as "a senseless act of violence."

Baltimore Police said officers were called shortly after 2 a.m. to the 400 block of North Paca Street, where they found Cunningham suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are actively investigating the case, though no suspects have been publicly identified.

Loved ones say the loss has shattered his daughters, grandkids, nieces, nephews — and the community that loved him.

Family members described the killing as senseless and devastating.

A GoFundMe launched by his daughter, Tashiyah Johnson Cunningham, is now rapidly raising money to help cover funeral expenses and give Tobias a proper farewell.

“His life was stolen too soon, leaving our family shattered and searching for strength in the face of this unimaginable loss,” she wrote.

Tobias’ daughter Shakiera, shared a raw and heartbreaking post on social media in the hours after his death.

“I don’t have the strength to respond but I see (your messages) & I thank you all,” she wrote. “Everybody knew how much my dad meant to me. He was gone most of my life — now he’s gone forever. Three years WAS NOTHING FOR US 💔 … y’all took my heart from me, now it’s broken.”

In another tribute, a niece wrote:

“He was the glue that held us together… the perfect person to put a smile on our faces.”

Another family member added:

“Tobias was a great man who was loved by many people — especially his daughters and grandchildren.”

While Baltimore Police continue to work the case, the family is focused on honoring Cunningham’s memory and getting through the days ahead.

The GoFundMe set up for the Cunningham family can be found here.

"My father meant the world to our family—his love, his laughter, and his presence can never be replaced," his daughter said.

"In this time of grief, we are asking for help from our community, friends, and kind strangers to give him a proper farewell."

