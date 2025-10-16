Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department arrested Timothy Shearn, 26, in connection with the killing of Deonaye Johnson, also 26, in the 1000 block of North Arlington Avenue on Sept. 9, according to officials.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. when they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area, police said.

When they arrived, they found Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators later located and arrested Shearn in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street on Sunday, Oct. 12, without incident, according to police.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

