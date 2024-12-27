Three-Alarm Fire In Baltimore Leaves One Dead, Some Families Displaced (Developing)

At around 4 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, first responders were called to the 500 block of East 38th Street, where there were reports of a fast-moving fire in the area of Greenmount Avenue.

According to a spokesperson from the Baltimore Fire Department, crews were met by visible smoke an fire showing, with the third alarm being called at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning.

It was contained shortly after 5 a.m., officials said, and confirmed that one woman was killed in the main fire building.

The cause and origin of the fire are now under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

